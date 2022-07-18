Loudoun Supervisors Warned of Tight Budget, Flattening Revenues

County supervisors will face slimmer revenues and slowed growth while homeowners may see higher real estate tax bills in the next county budget, county staff members have warned.

Twelve days into Fiscal Year 2023, on July 12 the Board of Supervisors’ finance committee heard the first public report on preparations for the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

County Administrator Tim Hemstreet said, while revenue projections this far in advance are very broad, the county budget staff can already tell the next annual budget is going to be much more difficult.

“This far out, our numbers, I can tell you right now, are off by $30 or $40 million. So the numbers are going to get better as we get into October, December, but they’re not going to get better enough that we would be looking at being able to accomplish the things this board has become accustomed to at the equalized rate or something close to the equalized rate,” he said.

Hemstreet said supervisors will face budget challenges “that really boards have not seen for seven, eight, nine years.”

That will have implications for real estate tax bills. That tax rate is the main tool the board uses to adjust its revenues as home values, business revenues and other sources of local tax revenue fluctuate.

Residential property is not expected to continue growing in value at the rate it has been, meaning less growth in that tax base.

Loudoun’s economic recovery from the pandemic is strong, albeit uneven as industries like hospitality and travel are recovering more slowly. Meanwhile, the taxpayer’s dollar may not go as far amid continuing high inflation.

Parks and recreation and Loudoun Transit will be updating supervisors as their revenues stabilize from pandemic disruptions.

Supervisors are also discussing whether to fund schools differently in the future, such as by giving the school system a set percentage of local tax funding.

And especially impactful for Loudoun, the General Assembly this year passed legislation regulating the methods local governments use to assess data center real estate. County staff members said they expect that will mean those assessed—as opposed to market—values drop, bringing in less local tax revenue. Those declines could be offset as more data centers are built and come online.

On the other side of data center revenue—the property taxes on the computer equipment inside the buildings—the county staff expects supply chain disruptions could continue to slow replacements to those server racks, meaning older, less-valuable equipment being taxed.

Hemstreet said the board will be looking at tax increases if it wants to continue growing the county government at the rate it has been.

“To get a budget similar to what you’re used to, we think, is looking at an increase of probably around 7 pennies,” Hemstreet said. That would bump the real estate tax rate up from the current $0.89 per $100 of assessed value up to $0.96 per $100. The current estimated equalized rate, the rate at which the average real estate owner’s tax bill stays the same despite increasing property value, would be a three-and-a-half cent cut to $0.855 per $100.

“We’re really talking about slowing the rate of growth,” Hemstreest said. “We do not have a scenario, even at the equalized rate, where we believe that we will be laying people off or having to do something like that.”

During the briefing, Committee Chairwoman Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) said she would favor going no higher than the current tax rate.

“I personally cannot imagine going up to 96 cents,” she said.

Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said it was a “bleak report,” and that he had concerns about the direction of the economy.

“I think we need to prepare as if we are heading into a time of more scarcity, in which we will not have tens of millions to play with of new revenue,” he said.

“I think we, as a county, need to assume we are going into a recession,” Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) said.

The committee meeting July 12 kicked off the public process for budget preparations that typically ends with a vote on a budget in early April.