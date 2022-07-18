Letter: Terrence Hill, Leesburg

Editor: As Americans approach the November elections, I am concerned that voter focus will be primarily on the important but transitory issue of inflation. A causality of the relatively short-term concern over the increase in the cost of living could be the future of our democracy.

It will be all too easy to look past the multiple strategies employed by our past president to subvert democracy and the rule of law. But for the courage of the vice president and election officials in key states to follow the law, these efforts may have been successful. Never before in our nation has a defeated president attempted to subvert the will of the people and end 220 years of peaceful transfer of power. We vote and hope our candidates will prevail. If we lose, we accept the outcome, do our best to support the winners for the sake of the nation, and work harder to help our candidates win the next time. This is the American way. That is the process that has ensured the continuation of democracy and the rule of law over two centuries.

What is perhaps as troubling as the attempt of the last president to not relinquish power are the continued efforts to spread the false narrative of the thoroughly debunked claims of a stolen election. Politicians who know better continue to support this idea to curry favor with the former president. In doing so, they are choosing power over truth. They are seeking short term political gain at the expense of our democratic institutions.

As we approach this critical November election, I suggest that we work to make each candidate for office go on the record. Do they believe the claims of a stolen election, or do they accept the certified results, the verdict of election officials, the conclusion of the past attorney general, and the consensus of 60 court cases that the last election, despite being held during a disruptive pandemic, followed our sacred tradition of letting the people decide at the ballot box?

Democracy only endures if each of us understands and supports our institutions, including the rule of law, and we stay alert to attempts to undermine the principles necessary for its existence. Let’s start by asking those running for Congress: “Where do you stand?”

Terrence Hill, Leesburg