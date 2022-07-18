Irvin Lee Chilcoat, 1939-2022

Irvin Lee Chilcoat, of the Villages, FL, formerly of Sterling, VA, passed away on July 9th at 82 years old.

Irvin was born in Washington, D.C. on December 24, 1939. He was the son of the late Irvin Lee Chilcoat and Martha C. Harding Chilcoat.

Irv was raised in Newport News, Virginia along with his two sisters. Irv’s dedication to service started in the Virginia Army National Guard where he served from 1957 to 1965. Irv’s fire service began with the Arlington County Fire Department (IAFF L2800) and later joined Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, served as Lieutenant/Training Officer for Manassas Park Fire Department, and then was hired by the Sterling Volunteer Company and subsequently became a Lieutenant with Loudoun County Virginia Fire & Rescue where after 31 years of service to his community he retired in 1992. In retirement, Irv worked for Loudoun County Public Schools at the Monroe Technical High School Campus working with the Firefighter Training Program. Irv was a Charter Member of IAFF Local 3756 and in 1988 Irv received the Silver Medal of Valor and was later inducted into the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Hall of Fame.

He leaves his family to cherish his memory, including his beloved wife Sandra Dye Chilcoat; daughter, Cynthia Chilcoat; sons, Timothy Register, Matthew Dye, and Tyler Dye; grandchildren, Tabatha Miller, Monica Fox, Erin Tierney; great-grandchildren Noah Dye, Sofia Dye, Hudson Dye, Beckham Dye, Sloane Dye, and Emma Cummings; sisters, Marcia Herrmann and Katherine Sommese. Predeceased in death are his son Bruce Register, daughter Helen Jean Conyers and granddaughter Amanda Conyers Moegenberg.

Memorial services to celebrate Irvin’s life will be held at 10AM on Saturday July 30, 2022 at the Sterling United Methodist Church with a reception to follow at the Loudoun Elks Lodge. Interment services will be held privately at Columbia Gardens in Arlington, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to D.C. Firefighters Burn Foundation or the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

