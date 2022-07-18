Chapman, Rayner, Others Land Youngkin Appointments

Loudoun Now Staff Report

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman and Purcellville Town Council member Erin Rayner have been appointed to panels in the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Chapman was appointed to the Virginia Criminal Justice Services Board. The board is the approving authority for the regulations the Department of Criminal Justice Services promulgates through the Administrative Process Act and approves most of the grants the department awards to localities, state agencies, and nonprofits.

The board includes representation from state and local government, the private security industry, the public-at-large, and the General Assembly. Chapman was one of five new members appointed to the panel.

Rayner was appointed to the Virginia Council on Women, an advisory council in the executive branch established by state law. It consists of 18 members from around the state, who are appointed by the governor, as well as one of the governor’s secretaries who serves as an ex-officio member with full voting privileges.

She is executive director of former Congresswoman Barbara Comstock’s Program for Women in Leadership at George Mason University.

Realtor and former Republican candidate Jo-Ann Chase was appointed to two panels, the Virginia Latino Advisory Board and the Commonwealth Council on Aging. She ran against fellow Republican Del. David I. Ramadan for House of Delegates in 2011, and has been active in the local and national Republican Party and Trump campaign.

And Dena Kozanas of Leesburg, associate general counsel and chief privacy official at The MITRE Corporation, was appointed to the Information Technology Advisory Council. She was also formerly the chief privacy officer for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, appointed on March 15, 2020.