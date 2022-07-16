Police Investigate Fatal Leesburg Bypass Crash

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning on the Rt.15 Bypass.

According to the report, shortly before 3 a.m. July 16, Leesburg Police dispatchers received reports of a two-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of the Leesburg Bypass in the area of Edwards Ferry Road involving a tractor trailer and an SUV. Arriving officers found the vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway near Tractor Supply.

The driver of the SUV, George Mwesigwa, 18, of Leesburg, was transported to a local hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the tractor trailer, an adult male, was transported to a hospital for treatment injuries described as minor.

The crash remains under investigation by the department’s Traffic Management Unit. Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has additional relevant information is asked to contact Officer M. Hackney at 571-919-8375 or at [email protected]. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.