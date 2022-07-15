VanAlstyne to Lead Bowman Consulting Group in Leesburg

Gary VanAlstyne has joined Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. as branch manager and principal at its Leesburg office.

He has more than 30 years of experience in construction and development. Before joining Bowman, VanAlstyne served as vice president of Davis Utility Consulting, as director of design and construction services of the Loudoun County Public Schools, and as a member of the FSM Public Review Committee of the Loudoun County government. He also worked for Toll Brothers, Inc. as regional AVP and served as vice president of development for both Beazer Homes and Lennar. In addition, VanAlstyne owned and operated a development consulting firm in the residential, commercial, and recreational markets on the eastern seaboard. He designed and built golf courses working with Arnold Palmer and Rees Jones as well as designing master planned communities and various water parks around the country for Six Flags, Dollywood, and others.

Bowman’s IPO and subsequent acquisitions compelled Van Alstyne to join the company and return to consulting. “I have come full circle. I have been a Bowman client for over 20 years and having that experience as well as being a consultant and an owner’s representative helps me enhance the customer service experience,” he said. “What makes Bowman different from its competitors is its size and depth of specialized skills across the country, providing clients the ability to obtain all the services needed in one place and enhance my goal of bringing the customer experience to a new level.”

VanAlstyne earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a geotechnical minor from Union College in Schenectady, NY, and is a registered professional engineer in New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.



He is an active member of the Northern Virginia Builders Industry Association, the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce and the National Association for Industrial and Office Parks. VanAlstyne is also a member of the Construction Owners Association of America and the Urban Land Institute.