Rt. 7, Rt. 50 Improvements Targeted by Latest NVTA Funds

Four Loudoun County road construction projects landed additional funding from the Northern Virginia Regional Transportation Authority during the latest update of its six-year spending plan.

In total, the authority allocated $1.2 billion to support 20 road, transit, and pedestrian projects throughout the region. Fairfax County received the largest allocation, $572 million to support seven projects. Prince William County received $444.2 million for eight projects.

Loudoun County landed $73.75 million in the fiscal year 2022-27 spending plan.

Of that total $35.25 million was allocated to the Rt. 50/Loudoun County Parkway interchange. The county’s funding application projected the project’s total cost at $181 million. Under the Capital Improvements Plan adopted this spring, the cost is expected to be $271 million with construction beginning in FY 2028.

The plan to relieve morning commute congestion on Rt. 7 by adding a third eastbound lane for 4.3 miles between Rt. 9 and the Dulles Greenway was allocated $20 million. According to an earlier application for Smart Scale funding through the stat, it is expected to be a $127 million project with construction starting in 2030.

The phase 2 widening of Ryan Road between Evergreen Mills Road and Beaverdam Drive was allocated $16 million. While the project is in the design phase, its projected cost is $31.5 million

The county’s effort to expand its intelligent transportation system in the Rt. 7 corridor was awarded $2.5 million. The overall $3.78 million project includes a host of systems to provide real-time travel information and improved traffic controls in the corridor.

The FY2022-27 funding plan on July 14 with a unanimous vote, with Del. Dave LaRock (R-33), who is appointed to represent the House of Delegates, absent. The action was the culmination of a year-long process in which member localities were asked to submit projects, resulting in $3 billion in requests that were reviewed by the NVTA staff. That was followed by a round of public input before the staff made its recommendations last month. The authority’s revenue is generated by a regional sales tax and other fees.

Loudoun County Chair Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) is serving as chairwoman of the NVTA. During a press conference Friday morning she stressed the importance of having the localities in the region work together to improve transportation.

“The Northern Virginia area is such an important part of the commonwealth. We are in many ways the financial engine of the commonwealth and if we cannot get around, if we cannot get home, if we cannot get to our jobs, it does affect not only our economy, but also the economy of the entire commonwealth. Transportation is a quality-of-life issue,” Randall said.

“Getting people out of traffic and to their destination is the most important thing we can do,” she said.