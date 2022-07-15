Leesburg Readies for Police Station Expansion

The $12 million expansion of the police department headquarters moved closer to construction Tuesday night with the Town Council authorizing a task order for a contractor to provide construction management and inspection services for the project.

The council approved a $751,150 agreement with Rummel, Klepper & Khol, the town’s engineering contractor.

That contract, however, is contingent on the construction bids for the project coming in within budget or at an amount approved by the council. The bids are due Aug. 17.