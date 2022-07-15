6 Loudoun County Restaurants Earn Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards 

The 2022 Wine Spectator Restaurant Award winners have been announced and six are right here in Loudoun County.

Two Loudoun County restaurants were awarded the Best of Award of Excellence: Pazzo Pomodoro in Ashburn and The Conservatory of Goodstone at the Goodstone Inn near Middleburg. Both are repeat winners.

The Conservatory of Goodstone offers wines from California, Burgundy, France, Italy, Virginia, and Spain, and was first awarded in 2016.

Pazzo Pomodoro, which features wines from Italy, France, California, and Oregon, first earned the honor in 2020.

Additionally, four Loudoun restaurants were awarded the Award of Excellence, including two first-time winners and two stalwarts of Loudoun’s dining scene.

New to the list are Echelon Wine Bar in Leesburg, which serves wines from France, Virginia, California, and Oregon; and Harriman’s Piedmont Grill at Salamander Resort and Spa in Middleburg, which features wines from California and France.

Aimee Henkle, owner and wine director at Echelon said winning the award really validates Echelon’s place as a wine bar and what they are trying to do.

“As a wine bar we are different than other restaurants. We want people to explore. So we are looking for breadth from wines from all over the world. What’s unique about us is we have all the usual suspects, but we also offer fun and unique wines from places you would never think about like Slovenia, Tasmania, South Africa, Lebanon and Patagonia,” said Henkle.

She said the next award on their list is the Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence, which she said will be their goal next year.

“We’ve been focusing on breadth versus depth but to get to that next level of award we need more depth. We need more vintages of the same wine to move to that level. That is our goal moving forward,” said Henkle.

Longtime award recipients Tuscarora Mill in Leesburg and the Red Fox inn in Middleburg were recognized for their collections of wines from California, Virginia and France.

According to Wine spectator nearly 3,200 restaurants around the world earned honors for their ambitious wine programs this year, that’s after two challenging years where customers took a hiatus from dining out.

Winners this year come from all 50 states as well as 70 countries and territories.

There are three categories for the award: Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence and Grand Award.

According to Wine Spectator, The Award of Excellence is given to restaurants with wine lists that include both quality and diverse selections that are compatible with the menu’s style and pricing. Typically, these restaurants offer about 100 selections but can be higher. This year 1,782 restaurants earned an Award of Excellence.

This year, 1,290 restaurants achieved the Best of Award of Excellence. This award is given to restaurants who go the extra mile. Often, they have 350 or more well-chosen selections and often include a large selection of wines from top producers from a large variety of regions and vintage depth. Often to win this award the restaurant takes it a step further by training its staff on its wine offerings to help guests with their selection as well as educate diners through curated wine dinners.

The Grand Award is the most prestigious award and is given to the world’s elite wine programs. Restaurants must show dedication and passion to building and growing a unique wine list each year. The wine list usually has 1,000 or more selections, provides diners with a depth of vintages from some of the world’s most highly regarded producers. Candidates are required to go through a rigorous inspection by one of Wine Spectator ‘s judges.