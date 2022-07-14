Round Hill Town Expansion Plan Advances

County supervisors have signed off on a plan to expand Round Hill’s town limits by 125 acres westward to include the Western Loudoun Sheriff’s Substation, the future Round Hill Fire and Rescue Station, and the Hill High Marketplace alongside Route 7.

Hill High includes More Better Restaurant and Beer Garden, Mom’s Apple Pie, Bogati Winery, the Round Hill Art Center, and Gateway Gallery, an artist co-op. The town refers to it as the Round Hill Western Commercial District.

The land is currently in the Joint Land Management Area around the town, which calls for cooperation between the county and town on land planning issues, and the expansion is called for in the town’s 2017 Round Hill Comprehensive Plan and the 2021 Round Hill Strategic Action Plan. The strategic action plan calls for the expansion to “grow town tax base, provide a new source of volunteers for elected and appointed positions, and bring in key properties to achieve other Town objectives.”

It would also represent a 53% increase in the town’s area.

With nobody appearing to speak on the issue at a county public hearing Wednesday, July 13, supervisors unanimously agreed to the town boundary line adjustment. Meanwhile a public hearing at the Round Hill Town Council, originally scheduled for July 6, is set for July 20. If both bodies agree, the boundary line adjustment will go to the Circuit Court for final approval.

The expansion is the first of several the Town Council is considering to incorporate land in the Joint Land Management Area and within its utility service area. A map of the current and proposed future limits of the Town of Round Hill. The proposed expansion is in orange. [Loudoun County]