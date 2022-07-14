Nancy M. Fitzmaurice, 76

Nancy Mary Fitzmaurice, 76, of Leesburg, Virginia, passed away after a long and brave battle with cancer on July 9, 2022. Nancy had a very strong relationship with God and the church, and her faith guided her throughout her life.

Nancy was one of six children born to the late Earl and Margaret (VanDurme) Karns of Arkport, NY. Nancy was involved in many activities while growing up including cheerleading, 4-H, and she was the treasurer for her class. She had a close bond with her late grandmother, Grace (Higgins) Karns who kept Nancy’s beloved horse on her farm.

After high school, Nancy graduated from business school and soon began her first job working at Kodak. She moved to an apartment in Rochester, NY, with her coworker, Diane Fitzmaurice. It was through this friendship that she met her husband, Douglas Fitzmaurice. They married and bought a small farmhouse in Wolcott, NY. Together they enjoyed outdoor activities, gardening, family gatherings, and tending the farm.

She operated a wedding photography business in the early years of her marriage. Having a family was Nancy’s dream, and they soon welcomed four children: Catherine, Patricia, Douglas, and James. Her house was full of laughter and children, as her door was always open to friends and family. She devoted her time and creativity as a Girl Scout den mother and was a steadfast supporter of sports games and the various activities of her children. Always ready for a game of poker, gin rummy, bingo, you name it – she loved winning and would gladly empty your pockets with a smile. Skilled at sewing, knitting, and cooking, Nancy busied her children with numerous creative activities. They enjoyed the best homemade Halloween costumes, birthday cakes, and Nancy’s famous potato salad (which they have yet to replicate). Later in life, Nancy became a bus driver and was a loving and caring guide to the children and families of her community.

In her retirement years, she spent the winters in New Port Richey, FL, where she enjoyed a wonderful community of friends and neighbors. They kept busy with dinner parties, card games, and outdoor activities.

Nancy’s greatest joy was caring for and nurturing her eight grandchildren: Adrik, Ava, Georgia, Nicholas, Zachary, John, Norah, and Jack. Often attending their birth and helping in those first days of life, they gave her much love and joy as she watched them grow.

She is predeceased by her husband, Douglas. In addition to her children, she leaves son-in-law Ara, daughter-in-law, Tricia, brother Jim, sisters Peggy and Susan, sisters-in-law Karen, Terri, Linda, and Roma, brothers-in-law Bill, John, Ralph, Robert, and Don, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was the pillar of her family and will be dearly missed.

Services will be held at St. James Episcopal Church on July 16, 2022, at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, in Winchester, Virginia (https://brhospice.org/).