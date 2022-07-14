Loudoun Sponsors Regional Book-Inspired Art & Film Contest

Loudoun County agencies are sponsoring the regional “Novel Expressions Art and Film Contest,” and inviting teenagers and adults to enter.

The contest is sponsored by the Loudoun County Public Library, the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services and the Loudoun Youth Advisory Council.

Participants choose any book from their summer reading list and create a piece of artwork, or a short film inspired by the story. The art contest is open to teens and adults; the film contest is for teens only.

Artists must live in Loudoun County, or in the cities of Alexandria, Falls Church, Washington, D.C. or Winchester; Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Frederick or Prince William counties in Virginia; Jefferson County in West Virginia; or Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s or Washington counties in Maryland.

The art contest will be judged in three divisions, including middle school, high school and adult, with prizes of gift cards and art supplies awarded to the top finishers in each division.

The film contest will be judged in two divisions, middle school and high school, with prizes of gift cards and videography supplies awarded to the top finishers in each division.

Entries will be judged by members of the Loudoun Youth Advisory Council, teen librarians, and local professional artists.

The deadline to enter is Aug. 22. A gala event to celebrate the contest winners is scheduled for Nov. 12 at the Franklin Park Performing and Visual Arts Center.

More information is online at library.loudoun.gov/artcontest.