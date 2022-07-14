Loudoun Fire-Rescue Medical Director Dr. John Morgan draws a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the vial Tuesday, April 6. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]
Loudoun Health Dept. Sets Weekly Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics for Kids Until Fall

The Loudoun County Health Department will hold free weekly vaccination for clinics for children through Sept. 2.

The clinics are for children aged 6 months and older, and will be on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only.

The Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend all children 6 months and older be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 

To schedule an appointment, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 703-737-8300 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Health Department staff will discuss with parents and guardians the specific vaccines offered at the clinic during the call.

For more information go to loudoun.gov/coronavirus.

