Leesburg’s Flower Lady Hangs up the Shears, For Now

Fans of Leesburg’s “flower lady” have been wondering what happened to the ever-present display of arrangements on Edwards Ferry Road.

Rachel Roberts for 10 years has put flowers from her garden at the end of her driveway, collecting donations for Loudoun Hunger Relief with an honor-system, pay-what-you-will approach. And with that, since 2012 she has raised nearly $130,000 according to Loudoun Hunger Relief.

She was the first recipient of Loudoun Hunger Relief’s Shining Star Award in 2016, an award created to celebrate her particular brand of entrepreneurial philanthropy. And according to the nonprofit, her efforts have put more than 500,000 meals on tables over the last decade.

She has also become a fixture in downtown Leesburg.

But this year, hail damage to the garden was followed by hand surgery, Roberts—who has been a one-woman show, starting with 15 arrangements each day and tending to them throughout the day—said the flower stand’s popularity just outgrew her ability to keep up. For now.

“I’d really like to reinvent it. I’d like to keep it going, because the location is perfect,” Roberts said. She said she is considering finding some help—although that will involve finding helpers who can meet her exacting standards for the famous flower arrangements.

“It’s too bad, because I really, really miss it, and I really miss bringing the check in every week to them,” she added. “I miss the support that I feel like the community gave to me.”

Loudoun Hunger Relief President and CEO Jennifer Montgomery cheered Roberts’s years of work.

“Her generous gifts of time, talent and dedication over the years has provided much joy and happiness to many that have donated for her flowers. In turn, those same gifts filled thousands of plates and bellies in Loudoun,” Montgomery said. “Her legacy is nourishing our community both through beautiful flowers and through food for our neighbors.”

It’s also not Roberts’s only way of helping out in the community, even if it is her best-known. She also volunteers at Loudoun Hunger Relief once a week, and at the Blossom and Bloom thrift store. But she said “there’s been a real void” without the flower stand.

The project was born years ago out of a collection of jars and vases. She decided almost on a whim to use them for flower arrangements at the end of her driveway, with a collection box to raise money.

Rachel Roberts in her Leesburg flower garden.

“I just had an open bowl, basically, where people would put money in it, and the first weekend I made $50,” she said. “I thought, ‘that was a one-hit wonder, I’ll never do that again,’ and I ended up with $2,500 the first season. And every year, it’s gone up and up.”

She still hopes to reinvent the flower stand and bring it back, maybe for a few days a week, or maybe with a few helping hands.

“It is a commitment, and I have truly committed to it—I just don’t know how I can continue,” she said. “I’m 10 years older than I was when I started it. I’ve got 12 grandchildren.”

In the meantime, she’s still collecting donations for Loudoun Hunger Relief through “Rachel’s Virtual Flower Stand.”

And Leesburg did get one chance at her flowers earlier this summer—she hosted a Fourth of July popup, bringing in $300.

“The need is great, and I feel like if nothing else, I’ve brought awareness to it, and that was truly my vision, was to let people know that everybody is not the way they are. There’s a lot of people in need,” she said. “That was my mission, and I think 90 percent of it was accomplished.”

Rachel’s Virtual Flower Stand

Donate to Loudoun Hunger Relief online at this link or or by scanning this QR code: