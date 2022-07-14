Hanley to Lead A Place to Be

Judy Hanley has been named the Executive Director of A Place To Be, the nonprofit announced.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect when I started as Interim Executive Director of A Place To Be four months ago. To my delight, what I found was like-hearted people who all have a deep passion for helping people,” Hanley said. “I have learned so much about music therapy and witnessed its miraculous impact on the people we serve. The numerous examples of APTB services saving lives and increasing the quality of others’ lives is incredibly inspiring. I am so thankful that they chose me for the permanent Executive Director position.”

Hanley was the longtime CEO of the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter, where she worked for more than 14 years. She established LAWS’s Child Advocacy Center CAC in 2007, working as its first director. She stepped away in January.

Middleburg-based A Place to Be offers music therapy and performance-based therapy, with programs like a music therapy program at Inova Loudoun Hospital, Community Music Therapy Integration bringing brings adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities together with music therapists, and both private sessions and therapeutic social groups at their facility in Middleburg. The nonprofit this year celebrates its 12th anniversary.

“Judy has arrived perfectly at a pivotal point in our organization’s maturation. She brings with her wisdom, grit, extreme leadership skills and kindness. She is the right leader for us and I look forward to growing alongside her,” Creative Director and Co-Founder Tom Sweitzer said.

“Judy is inviting, invigorating, and a passionate leader. As A Place To Be emerges from the pandemic and expands our reach, poised to serve even more families in the community, we are excited to have her lead our team as she embodies our values of wholeheartedness, being of service, and inspiring a community of belonging,” Community Director and Co-Founder Kim Tapper said.

"We feel fortunate to have her experience, expertise, and enthusiasm to take the organization to the next level. We look forward to her leadership that will build upon A Place To Be's continued contribution to the community," A Place To Be Board President Drew Kilbourne said.