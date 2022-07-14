Former Loudoun Schools Superintendent Leaves Texas Post

A year and a half after leaving Loudoun County Public Schools to become the superintendent of a Houston, TX, area school division, Eric Williams this week stepped down from that post.

Williams announced his resignation during a Clear Creek Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting Monday. His retirement is effective Jan. 31, 2023, but he will be on leave through July 31 and serve as superintendent emeritus starting Aug. 1 to assist the district during the transition to a new top administrator. Williams will be paid $199,000 in severance, equivalent to his salary through the end of the year.

Williams served as Loudoun’s school superintendent from 2014 through 2020. He left during a time the school division was under heavy criticism for its COVID-19 classroom closures and its anti-racism and equity programs. Those criticisms followed him to Texas, where some parents raised concerns about the alleged teaching of critical race theory there and sought his resignation.

A statement by the Board of Trustees chairman credited Williams with expanding the district’s personalized learning curricula, creating elementary school emersion programs, and helping to address reductions in state funding.

Williams said he planned to return to Virginia to care for a family member with a medical condition. Williams Lauded for Lasting Impacts on Loudoun Schools