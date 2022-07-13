Wayne McGee Larkins, 1933-2022

Wayne McGee Larkins, 89, of Leesburg, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.



Born March 7, 1933 in Kingsport, TN, he was the son of the late Winifred Arthur Larkins and Lillian Bell Wagner Larkins and husband of the late Christine Armstrong Larkins.



Wayne served in the Korean war and met the love of his life, Christine, after returning home. A Retired GPO employee who produced nationally important documents such as Congressional bills and the SALT Treaty.



His perseverance despite any limitation was coupled with the expression “Just takin’ it one day at a time.” He was a humble man with a servant’s heart and leaves behind a great legacy of kindness and love. An avid woodworker, beekeeper, fisherman, gardener, and self-taught harmonica player.



Survived by brother Aaron Larkins (Regina) and daughters Sherri Clifton (David), Suzanne Larkins, Aimee Miller (John), 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.



Funeral services were held July 6 at the Leesburg United Methodist Church located at 107 W. Market St., Leesburg, Virginia 20175. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA, at later date. www.loudounfuneralchapel.com