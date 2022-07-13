Oktoberfest, Film Fest, Mille Miglia Recommended for Grants

The Lovettsville Oktoberfest, the Middleburg Film Festival and the Town of Middleburg’s Mille Miglia rally have been recommended for grant funding from the county’s transient occupancy tax fund.

By state law a portion of the tax, on stays at places like hotels and bed and breakfasts, must be spent on encouraging tourism and travel, such as by funding events that attract visitors to the area. Loudoun County disburses some of that funding with grants to support events and agriculture-based businesses, but for the past two years the grant program was suspended because of the drop in travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the grants have returned, with $973,000 available, supplemented by $150,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s American Rescue Plan Act Tourism Recovery Program.

This year after evaluating grant applications county staff members recommended $25,000 grants for Oktoberfest, the Middleburg Film Festival and the Mille Miglia; a $9,500 grant for the nonprofit Chhandayanfor the Dewali Festival Celebration; $9,000 for the Sweet Jazz Festival; and $6,000 for The Freedom Celebration at One Family Brewing.

The Board of Supervisors’ finance committee endorsed those recommendations on July 12, passing the final decision on to the full board.