2 Suspects Surrender After Apparent Leesburg Gang Attack

The two suspects in a Leesburg assault investigation have turned themselves in, and are facing charges for aggravated malicious wounding and gang participation.

The charges stem from an incident Monday, July 11, when Leesburg Police responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Fort Evans Road. Officers found an adult male victim suffering multiple lacerations. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of apparent life-threatening injuries.

A second victim had fled the attack and went to the Leesburg Police Department, and was taken to a hospital for injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening. Officers also determined several suspects had fled before they arrived.

On Tuesday, a teenaged juvenile male turned himself in at the Leesburg Police Department. He was served petitions charging him with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of gang participation, and is being held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Marcos Sorto Argueta, who police had sought, also turned himself in at the police station. He was charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of gang participation, and is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Police say the assault appears to have been a targeted attack.

The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Taylor at 703-771-4500 or at [email protected] To remain anonymous, call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.