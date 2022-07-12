Applicants Sought for Economic Development Advisory Commission

Candidates are needed to serve on the Economic Development Advisory Commission, a group tasked with advising the Board of Supervisors and collaborating with the Department of Economic Development to continue growing the county’s revenue base and diversifying its economy.

Members of the Loudoun business community interested in volunteering their time and expertise to promote the county’s economic growth should apply by the close of business July 29..

Applicants should be comfortable attending business meetings, working collaboratively on a shared vision for the future, and communicating the county’s resources to the business interests they represent.

“We look to our Economic Development Advisory Commission to work with staff and elected officials to ensure a diversified and inclusive #LoudounPossible economy,” Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer said. “New EDAC members, with diverse backgrounds and fresh perspectives, will play an influential role in achieving our ambitious goals.”

Commission members may be selected to serve up to two three-year terms, meeting six times per year, every other month starting in January. The meetings are open to the public; interested parties can view the county calendar for upcoming meeting dates, times, locations, and agendas.

The commission’s members, bylaws, agendas, and other documents are available at biz.loudoun.gov.